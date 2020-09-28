Single-lane alternating traffic in place along Hwy. 19A project

Traffic changes in effect until end of the year: City

The work area between Rockland Road and the Big Rock Boat Ramp will be single-lane alternating traffic until the end of the year as work continues on the Rockland Road/Highway 19A roundabout as well as the Highway 19A upgrade project on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Drivers should expect potential delays this winter along the Highway 19A work zone.

For the remainder of the year, there will be single-lane alternating traffic between the Big Rock Boat Ramp and Rockland Road.

“The contractor will be implementing the revised traffic management tool as needed in order to complete the roadwork as efficiently as possible, which will require more room through the narrow corridor,” said an update on the project from the City. “Guidelines are in place to prevent excessive delays.”

Work on the project continues.

