Salmon Arm’s Neil Piper just received his second lottery win in a few years, this one a $500,000 Lotto Max prize. (Contributed)

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

Thanks to his beloved dog Max, Salmon Arm’s Neil Piper has now won the lottery not once, but twice.

Piper is celebrating a $500,000 win after he matched all four Extra numbers in the March 24 Lotto Max draw.

He told the BC Lottery Corporation when he claimed his ticket that he won $100,000 a few years ago; he continues to play in memory of his dog Max.

“I like playing Lotto Max because my dog’s name was Max, so this helps me remember him,” Piper said, explaining his good fortune can be partly credited to his four-legged friend as he bases his number choices on him.

Piper purchased his ticket at the Salmon Arm Chevron.

Read more: Two Okanagan homes up for grabs in Hometown Heroes Lottery

Read more: Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

He learned of his most recent win at home after checking his ticket results on the BCLC Lotto! App.

“I put the ticket away and went to work like nothing had happened. I wasn’t sure what to think of it, so it was nice to have some time to think about it.”

Once it had sunk in, he told his dad and a friend at work. Still in disbelief he had won for a second time, Piper scanned the ticket again in front of them.

The first item on his wish list is a house.

“It feels great. I get to buy the house of my dreams. It’s a strange feeling – I enjoyed seeing all those zeros pop up on my phone.”


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist
Next story
North Island community issues wildlife warning after wolves spotted

Just Posted

North Island community issues wildlife warning after wolves spotted

Zeballos cautions residents to follow wildlife safety directives after grey wolves attacked dog

Habitat for Humanity celebrates new homeowners with ‘virtual key ceremony’

Adam and Kiley Panziera and Marisa Anthony were disappointed, but understanding, when… Continue reading

Stranger in the woods

By Jonah Richter, Guest writer for the Museum at Campbell River Note:… Continue reading

Grizzly bear just relocated from Vancouver Island shot dead

Mali, the bear who was rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self defense

SD72 budget presentation delayed one week

Draft budget coming before board May 12; up for approval May 26

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Trailer trash catches fire at Parksville weigh station

Excavator used to haul out garbage for Nanoose fire crews to hose down

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Island residents with symptoms can now get tested for COVID-19

Testing sites have been set up across the Island, now ready to receive patients by appointment

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Most Read