Showers and drizzle forecast for the Campbell River area

How many ways can you say rain?

Environment Canada says for the next three days we’ll see a chance of showers, periods of drizzle, cloudy periods, periods of rain and, straightforward, showers. That’s the forecast for the next few days and beyond. We’ll just call it Rainvember.

As for today, the rain will end this morning to give us cloudy conditions but that’s just the weather resting up for a 30 per cent chance of drizzle later tonight.

On the highways, Drive BC says to watch for utility work on Highway 19A northbound between Lalum Road and Hamm Road (16 – 14 km south of Campbell River). expect minor delays until Nov. 15.

On Highway 28 this morning, watch for fog and water pooling between Gold River and the Highway 19A intersection in Campbellton.

Also, watch for fog patches on Highway 19 from Black Creek to 35 km south of Woss.

And north of town, we’ve got construction continuing on Highway 19 in both directions between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay. Watch for single, alternating traffic until Nov. 15

