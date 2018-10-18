Shots fired at Vancouver Island house during fight

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a house in the 500 block of Kennedy Street on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shots were fired at a home in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired at a home in the 500 block of Kennedy Street.

According to a police press release, the incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

“There have been no reported injuries and investigators believe it was a targeted incident,” the press release notes. “Several suspects and vehicles have been identified and numerous officers are assigned to the incident.”

Nicholas Drew, a neighbour who lives across the street from where the shots were fired, said trouble started after a group of men arrived in a white SUV bearing a Saskatchewan licence plate. Drew said the group went into the house and a few moments later he could hear screaming and then about seven men came out of the front door in a fist fight.

“There could been more that went out the back door,” Drew said. “When the door opened all you could see was fists and arms and, you know, different heads, so it wasn’t very clear.”

As the fight progressed in front of the house one man pulled out what Drew thought was a semi-automatic .22 handgun.

“There was one shooter, two guys he was aiming at and whoever the shooter was, man, my grandma’s clinically blind and she can aim better than him,” Drew said.

The men then fled in the vehicle they arrived in, but Drew said one of them had removed the back licence plate.

“He tore that plate off the back of the vehicle, so he could have another plate maybe and switch it up, but when he took off he didn’t have a plate on the back of it,” Drew said.

The house is frequented by visitors, police and emergency services, said Drew.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

