File photo: reports of shots fired at a North Carolina university

Shots fired at a North Carolina university campus

The university is on lock down after an apparent shooting

A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

READ MORE: For U.S. school shooting survivors, trauma has no time limit

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

READ MORE: Young woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine shooting found dead after making threats

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest protester in tree at Trans Mountain terminal
Next story
Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

Just Posted

Campbell River anti-poverty campaigner thanks community

Sheryl Thompson is grateful for donors who raised more than $37,000 as grandson swam in icy waters

Highway 19 Concerts looks to fill a gap in Campbell River music scene

Series looks to bring in touring musicians who fit between ‘coffee shop’ and ‘Tidemark Theatre’

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest a great weekend of artistic inspiration

Campbell River event ‘a fun and vibrant show with so much going on’

Tributes to workers killed or injured on the job mark Day of Mourning in Campbell River

Two workplace-related deaths in SRD among 131 B.C.-wide in 2018, says WorkSafeBC

Plastic event for Earth Week attracts strong turnout in Campbell River

Four organizations hold event as part of plan to push for local plastic ban

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Cowichan’s first wildfire of the season extinguished near Lake Cowichan

Authorities hoping for wet spring

Man who robbed three Nanaimo banks gets eight years in jail

Daniel William James Harlow robbed TD Canada Trust in Nanaimo on Feb. 17, 2018

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Vancouver Island MPs fight for coastal fishery

Gord Johns says if the federal government can find billions of dollars… Continue reading

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Most Read