Shooting in Coquitlam leaves 2 dead and 1 injured; IHIT deployed

Shooting in Coquitlam on Nov. 23, 2022, left two people dead and one injured. Suspects remained at large while police took evidence from the crime scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shooting in Coquitlam on Nov. 23, 2022, left two people dead and one injured. Suspects remained at large while police took evidence from the crime scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shooting in Coquitlam on Nov. 23, 2022, left two people dead and one injured. Suspects remained at large while police took evidence from the crime scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Coquitlam Wednesday evening (Nov. 23).

Police say reports of shots fired around 7:45 p.m. led investigators to the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street where multiple shell casings were found, as well as two unresponsive victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died while the other was transported to hospital before succumbing to their injuries.

A third was also transported to hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Coquitlam RCMP to determine cause.

It’s unclear how many suspects are believed to be involved.

The latest fatal shooting comes a day after a car dealership robbery in Coquitlam caused chaos on major routes across multiple locations in the Lower Mainland, as well as an unrelated fatal stabbing at a Surrey secondary school.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

Just Posted

A Campbell River teacher was disciplined for a lesson she taught her students about racism. (Pixabay)
Campbell River teacher reprimanded for Grade 2 exercise on segregation that left child in tears

The crowd mingles amongst the holiday goodies at Merville Hall. Photo courtesy Merville Hall
Merville Hall Christmas Craft fair returns this weekend

James Quatell Ligwilda’xw Hereditary Chief with singers Shawn Decaire and William Henderson welcome the crowd to the Campbell River Art Gallery’s 2022 gala on Sept. 24. Photo contributed
CRAG raises almost $100,000 at first-of-a-kind glamorous art gala

Work is being done to ensure Cortes Island is more resilient to wildfires. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire Fuel Treatment project underway on Cortes Island