The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battles the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battles the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Shooting for nothing but net with All Native Basketball Tournament return

Tournament set to begin Feb. 13, 2022, may be extended longer than a week if demand exists

The All Native Basketball Tournament is shooting for nothing but net, with a Prince Rupert come back scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022, start date.

One significant change to the planning will be the elimination of the November qualifying tournament. Instead, any team wanting to participate will be able to do so, however, with ongoing changing COVID-19 regulations the maximum capacity permitted has yet to be decided.

The tournament is the largest Indigenous sporting event in Canada and will welcome as many teams in the format as it has to, Peter Haugan, tournament organizer, told The Northern View on Oct. 15. The tournament may even be extended to longer than a week if there is demand for it, he said.

Financially, the 2022 tournament will start to rebuild the ANBT’s reserve funds, which were depleted during the pandemic because of ongoing operating cost commitments, such as the new floor and arena seating.

Each tournament generates about $300,000 dollars for the organization and millions more for the local community, Haugan said. Hotels, restaurants and retail outlets all benefit from the influx of thousands of players and spectators.

The most teams ever hosted in the tournament was 64, on the 50th anniversary in 2009. Within hours of the intended date being announced, 12 teams had already reached out for registration packages.

“As soon as we [publicized] it, the phones started ringing. We’ve got a whole whack of teams already,” Haugan said. “Just contact us and say [your team] is interested in coming, and we’ll send them an invite package.”

The package will contain the tournament rules, ask for team rosters and contact information.

The Haida Nation will perform the February tournament opening ceremony on the 13th at 8 p.m.

Teams wishing to enter the 2022 ANBT can phone Peter Haugan at 250-624-1690 or email: peterhaugan@yahoo.com.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
One killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Cowichan Thursday afternoon
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc in B.C. next week

Just Posted

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Vancouver Island Hospital Foundation at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Groups call for Indigenous involvement in investigation of police shooting of Campbell River man

The roundabout at Rockland Road and Highway 19A. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Campbell River constable sets record straight on correct way to use roundabout

Polio survivor Bevlerley Gill. Contributed photo
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal