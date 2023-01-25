Shawnigan RCMP asking for help in locating missing elderly woman

Janet Klassen reported missing on Jan. 24

Shawnigan Lake RCMP seeks help from the public in locating Janet Klassen, 81, who went missing on jan. 24. (Submitted photo)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP seeks help from the public in locating Janet Klassen, 81, who went missing on jan. 24. (Submitted photo)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Janet Klassen, who was reported missing Jan. 24.

Klassen was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of White Eagle Drive in Shawnigan Lake as she went for a walk but failed to return home.

She is described as an 81-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair and brown eyes.

Klassen is 160 cm tall (5 foot 3 inches) and weighs 57 kg (126 lbs).

Police are very concerned for Klassen’s health and well being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Klassen is urged to contact their local police.

Missing woman

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum
Next story
Vancouver Island 2SLGBTQ+ youth housing project will be the first of its kind in Canada

Just Posted

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Food Bank pose with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (third from left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (second from right). Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Jagmeet Singh talks affordability, just transition, housing and health care

Campbell River chef Jade Berg was hired as the chef for the Canadian National Luge Team. Photo by Brooke Apshkrum
How do you feed a world cup-level sports team?

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (centre) visited the Campbell River Food Bank to discuss the affordability crisis on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader hears from Campbell River non-profits about affordability crisis

CRSAR Chocolate Lab Pickle, pictured here, has seen rescue missions all over Vancouver Island and province wide. Photo Courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue
Beloved search and rescue dog ‘Pickle’ goes into retirement