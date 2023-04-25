Shawnigan Lake police take over missing Saanich man search after car found

Bernard ‘Ben’ Fournier left his residence on April 16 bound for Nanaimo

Missing Saanich man Bernard “Ben” Fournier was last seen on surveillance April 16, walking south on Mill Bay Road. (Courtesy Shawnigan RCMP)

A man reported missing to Saanich police was captured on surveillance in Mill Bay, prompting a change in lead investigators.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Bernard “Ben” Fournier, who has been missing for more than a week.

Fournier was reported missing to Saanich police on April 22 after being out of contact with friends for several days.

Police were told Fournier left his residence on April 16 to travel to Nanaimo for work and no one has seen or heard from him since.

RCMP took over the investigation after Bernard’s Ford Taurus was found in a Mill Bay area parking lot. Surveillance video shows him walking southbound in the 2700-block of Mill Bay Road on April 16 between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Fournier, 62, is 6’1” with a medium build and short, grey hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans a grey or brown T-shirt, grey or black running shoes and a dark vest.

Police are concerned for Bernard’s well-being, saying it’s unusual for him to be out of contact with friends and family for so long, or leave his vehicle unattended.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

Crime

