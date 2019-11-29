A woman, third right, is assisted after falling when Police evacuated people from Borough Market on the south side of London Bridge in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. British police say several people have stabbed near to London Bridge, and a man has been detained. The news came after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Police say several people have been stabbed close to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.

The Metropolitan Police force says officer were called Friday afternoon “to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.”

They say “a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

The news comes after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.

BBC reporter John McManus was in the area and said he saw figures grappling on the bridge. He said: “I thought it was initially a fight,” but then shots rang out.

London Ambulance Service said it had crews on the scene.

Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area.

London Bridge was the scene of a 2017 attack when Islamic State-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

The Associated Press

