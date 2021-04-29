Several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses taken in smash and grab

Thieves smashed the glass of the front door of FYI Doctorson Dogwood Street on April 21 and made off with several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. RCMP photo

Campbell River RCMP were called to FYI Doctors on Dogwood St, just after 4 a.m. on April 21, for a report of a Break and Enter.

When officers arrived, they found that a thief had smashed the glass of the front door of the business and made off with several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. The incident apparently occurred at 3:40 a.m., but due to a communication relay issue, police were not notified until 20 minutes later.

“At this point in time,” said Const. Maury Tyre, “there is very little to go on. We are hoping that someone from the public may have witnessed something or has been offered an unbelievable price on Maui Jim sunglasses. If anyone from the public has any information we’d ask that they contact the local police detachment.”

RELATED: Search of suspicious male turns up replica handgun

RELATED: Police balance needs of the disadvantaged with the safety of property and its owners

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter