Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week

Emergency Preparedness Week is from May 7 until 13 this year, and the Strathcona Regional District wants residents to learn how to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Next week is Emergency Preparedness Week, which is a nationwide event that encourages Canadians to take real actions to better prepare and protect themselves and their families during emergencies” said SRD Chair Mark Baker. “Emergency planning is everyone’s responsibility. We should all be ready to take care of ourselves for a minimum of 72 hours. Having a plan helps us be prepared and self-sufficient and allows emergency responders to prioritize assistance where it is most needed.”

The SRD has seven days worth of activities that people can do to be better prepared:

– Day 1 – Before Emergency Preparedness Week starts, check out the free showing of the Tsunami 11th Relative documentary touring across the SRD this week. Showing dates, times and locations are listed below.

– Day 2 – Ensure your household has given sufficient thought about how to minimize the stress of your pet during a disaster. For example, does your pet have a favorite toy or stuffy? If so, consider having an extra one on hand in case you cannot find the original one.

– Day 3 – As the dry season approaches, now is a great time to clean up yards and do a FireSmart assessment of your home and surrounding property. Take the free FireSmart 101 online course to learn about the Wildland Urban Interface, why FireSmart is needed now more than ever, the seven FireSmart principles and more. Visit www.firesmartbc.ca to register for the course and learn how you can prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

– Day 4 – Download the free Alertable app for our regional emergency mass notification system to your cellphone or visit www.srd.ca/alerts to learn more.

– Day 5 – Consider booking a free emergency planning presentation for your business, group or organization by contacting preparedness@srd.ca or 250-830-6702.

– Day 6 – Have a discussion with your insurance provider about what financial support is available if you are displaced due to a disaster. Typically, Emergency Support Services only provides three days of basic financial support for evacuees.

– Day 7 – Consider becoming an Animal Response Team, Emergency Support Services, Search and Rescue or Emergency Communication Team volunteer member. Learn more at www.srd.ca/emergency-support-services.

The SRD also has several online resources to help residents better prepare for a disaster including downloadable workbooks, flood maps, handbooks, checklists and links to other emergency preparedness websites. For more information about volunteering for SRD’s regional emergency program and how to better prepare your family for a disaster, visit www.srd.ca/emergency-planning.

