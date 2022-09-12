The Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Seven candidates running for Strathcona Regional District electoral area directorships

One electoral area only has one candidate, other three have two candidates each

The nomination period for candidates for the 2022 municipal election has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.

For the Strathcona Regional District’s electoral area directors, which are elected directly by rural area residents as compared to municipal directors that are delegated from municipal councils, seven people have put their names forward. There are four electoral areas in the regional district.

Electoral Area B (Cortes Island) has one candidate, the other three areas have two candidates each.

The election will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Electoral Area A (Kyuquot/Nootka-Sayward)

Sarah Fowler

Gerald Whalley (incumbent)

Electoral Area B (Cortes Island)

Mark Vonesch

Electoral Area C (Discovery Islands-Mainland Inlets)

Marc Doll

Robyn Mawhinney

Electoral Area D (Oyster Bay-Buttle Lake)

Brenda Leigh (incumbent)

John Rice

