Emergency crews respond to a crash Wednesday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo involving a sedan and a road work truck. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Suspected drunk driver hits line-painting truck on the highway on the Island

Crash happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Trans-Canada Highway in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP suspect alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent two men to hospital and shut down northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in the early-morning hours Wednesday.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called out at about 1 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes just south of the Duke Point Highway exit.

The accident involved a Ford sedan and a Ministry of Transportation-contracted GMC pickup truck that was part of road lines painting work, so pylons were scattered across the crash site. First responders on scene said the drivers of the two vehicles were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Crews didn’t know the cause of the accident and said it was being investigated by RCMP.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the 32-year-old driver of the sedan, from Nanaimo, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“We believe alcohol was a contributing factor and he was subsequently arrested for impaired driving,” O’Brien said. “He was taken to local hospital for treatment.”

The 58-year-old driver of the road painting truck was also taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Northbound traffic was detoured at the Morden Road intersection along Akenhead Road and Cedar Road. Drive B.C. advised motorists of the lane closures.

The investigation into the collision is continuing, O’Brien said.

