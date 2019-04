A car appears to have crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle at the corner of Highway 19A and Shoppers Row on Sunday afternoon. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Police are on the scene of a serious collision at the corner of the Island Highway and Shoppers Row in downtown Campbell River. A car appears to have crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle at the intersection. Highway 19A remains closed as police investigate. No word on injuries.

