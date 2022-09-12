Series of all-candidates debates set for mayoral and council candidates

Hear the candidates live at the Tidemark Theatre or online on Facebook or Tidemark website

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and The Campbell River Mirror will, once again, hold the following All Candidate debates at the Tidemark Theatre.

The public is invited to come to the Tidemark Theatre, seats will be first come first serve. The other option is to watch the debates live on Facebook or the Tidemark Theatre website. The final option is to watch the recordings as they will be posted 24 hours after on both the Campbell River Mirror website and the chamber’s YouTube channel.

The dates are as follows, 7 to 9 p.m. each night…

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Mayoral debate (All 5 Candidates)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Area Directors debate (All 7 Candidates)

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Council debate 1 (5 of the Candidates)

Monday, Sept. 26 – Council debate 2 (5 of the Candidates)

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Council debate 3 (4 of the Candidates)

As there are 14 council candidates, to ensure there is time for everyone to speak they are being divided up into three separate nights.

The public are invited to send their questions to: exdir@crchamber.ca

Campbell RiverElection 2022municipal politics