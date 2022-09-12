Hand of a person casting a vote into the ballot box during elections

Series of all-candidates debates set for mayoral and council candidates

Hear the candidates live at the Tidemark Theatre or online on Facebook or Tidemark website

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and The Campbell River Mirror will, once again, hold the following All Candidate debates at the Tidemark Theatre.

The public is invited to come to the Tidemark Theatre, seats will be first come first serve. The other option is to watch the debates live on Facebook or the Tidemark Theatre website. The final option is to watch the recordings as they will be posted 24 hours after on both the Campbell River Mirror website and the chamber’s YouTube channel.

The dates are as follows, 7 to 9 p.m. each night…

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Mayoral debate (All 5 Candidates)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Area Directors debate (All 7 Candidates)

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Council debate 1 (5 of the Candidates)

Monday, Sept. 26 – Council debate 2 (5 of the Candidates)

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Council debate 3 (4 of the Candidates)

As there are 14 council candidates, to ensure there is time for everyone to speak they are being divided up into three separate nights.

The public are invited to send their questions to: exdir@crchamber.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverElection 2022municipal politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fall Fair in Port Alberni marred by bear spray attack
Next story
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre’s ‘irresponsible’ politics

Just Posted

Hand of a person casting a vote into the ballot box during elections
Series of all-candidates debates set for mayoral and council candidates

Tahsis has two mayoral candidates, eight councillor candidates in the 2022 municipal election. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Large slates of candidates running for small community councils

Representatives from Western Forest Products Woodlands Division (right) present TEAAM members with a cheque for $10,000. Photo supplied by TEAAM
TEAAM Aeromedical receives donation for new lifesaving equipment

The Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Seven candidates running for Strathcona Regional District electoral area directorships