An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages after setting fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Steven Sorenson will also have a three-year probation order after his release from prison. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison

Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant in Burnaby targeted

An arsonist who caused more than half a million dollars in damages when he set fire to two Metro Vancouver restaurants has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say a court also sentenced Steven Sorenson last month to serve three years’ probation after his release.

Sorenson, who is 50 years old, was convicted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in November for setting three fires, two of them in April 2020 targeting a Korean restaurant and a sushi restaurant in Burnaby.

Police say the fires caused extensive damage and officers from the RCMP’s economic crime unit reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance video to identify the suspect in a “difficult and painstaking” investigation.

Sorenson set a third fire on Nov. 6, 2020, to the same sushi restaurant he attacked months earlier, and police arrested and charged the man a week later.

Police estimate the three fires caused more than $550,000 in damages.

ArsonLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
April cooler and precipitation above normal
Next story
Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Just Posted

The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club
Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week