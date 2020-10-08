September police stats: domestic violence steady; Preventable property crimes continue

Domestic Violence Statistics for September 2020

In total there were 39 domestic-violence-related files in Campbell River in September. Of the 39 files, 14 had assaultive behaviour and 25 files were arguments or disputes where the police were called.

In comparison, for September 2019, there were 49 domestic-violence-related files. Nineteen of the files had assaultive behaviour involved and 32 files were arguments or disputes where the police were called.

“As total file counts for 2020 remain relatively steady when compared to the numbers that were posted in 2019, it is a positive for the month to see our domestic violence numbers drop,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “However, one incident of domestic violence is too many. We encourage people if you are in a toxic or violent relationship to re-assess and seek assistance.”

Property crimes continue to be preventable

Most of the property crime that continues in the city is preventable. Police continue to get many calls for vehicles that have been rummaged through in the middle of the night, most of which have been left unlocked.

The issue with these crimes, is they often lead to other crimes as well. Often people’s wallets are left in the vehicles which lead to fraudulent use of credit cards and can lead to other fraudulent use of personal information.

What to do to prevent property crime ?:

Always lock your vehicles;

Remove valuables from your vehicles when you go inside;

Check and lock your home’s doors and windows after 9pm;

Ensure you don’t leave valuables unattended and visible in your yard or carport;

If you rare away, ensure someone is keeping an eye on your residence for you, and;

As neighbours, watch out for each other and call in when you see something suspicious.

If you wish to report a crime, please call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency, please call 911.

Campbell River RCMP community update

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 363 calls for service from Oct. 1-7. For the same period in 2019, police responded to 324 calls for service.

In total, the Campbell River RCMP have responded to 13,095 calls for service in 2020.

