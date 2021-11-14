A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021

Separate slides close Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, Hwy. 1 north of Yale

Heavy rainfall has contributed to dangerous driving conditions

Two separate slides continue to close the Coquihalla and Hwy. 1 just north east of the Lower Mainland.

The Coquihalla is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, with the mudslide that caused the closure between Exit 202 and Exit 217, about eight kilometres south of the Great Bear Rainshed.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions about nine kilometres north of Yale due to a rockslide. The slide itself took place between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent and the road is closed between Highway 99 and Annis Road.

For the Coquihalla closure, Highway 3 is the alternate route. For the Highway 1 closure, the alternate routes are Highway 3 or 99.

There is currently no estimated reopening time for either route.

READ MORE: Coquihalla could see flash flooding, up to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

landslide

Previous story
Edmonton’s Nabati Foods racing to bring plant-based ‘egg’ to global markets
Next story
Tory brand with racialized communities still hurt by divisive 2015 campaign: MP

Just Posted

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Photo contributed
Campbell River duo presents Anti-Asian Racism: The Story You May Not Know

Kevin Gearey, Hamper Fund Volunteer accepts a donation of $1000 from Diana deWitt, Assistant Manager, CCCU Willow Point Branch. Photo contributed
Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund is ready to receive your donations

The security company that had been doing overnight patrols in downtown Campbell River has stopped the service due to staffing issues. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Staffing shortage ends overnight security patrols in downtown Campbell River

This is the second exposure notification this semester at École Phoenix Middle School. Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Campbell River school