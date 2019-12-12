Sentencing hearing set in Campbell River court for 25 weapons offences

Police seized more than 100 guns from a Campbell River residence after a man allegedly pointed a loaded gun at on off-duty police officer, resulting in a multi-day search of the home. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

A Campbell River man accused of 25 weapons offences is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 21, after an off-duty RCMP officer had a gun pulled on him.

Const. Nick Underhill had been riding his bike with his dog in the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands on Jan. 28 when he passed a man walking his own dog toward the South Dogwood parking lot. Underhill arrived at the parking lot first, and heard the man calling for his dog, and so decided to go back down the trail and assist him.

As reported by the Campbell River RCMP in a press release at the time, the officer met the man who was enraged about his dog that had just gone missing and said he was there to help. The man then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the officer. Without describing how, the police said Underhill was able to get himself out of the situation and immediately call 911.

Police officers arrived and made an arrest, seizing a hand gun from a vehicle.

A search warrant was then executed at a Campbell River home where a “very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions and rounds of ammunition” were located, police said at the time.

The RCMP said the firearms seized include more than 100 guns, handguns, shotguns and assault-style rifles, many of them prohibited, including a Second World War-era Bren machine gun with a tripod.

“Three full pickup truck loads of guns, ammunition and prohibited devices were removed from the residence,” the police said.

Photos released by police show dozens of guns displayed across tables and on the floor. Police said they also seized “what can be described as homemade silencers, zip guns, prohibited overcapacity magazines and untraceable firearms.”

Green is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on 25 weapons charges on Feb. 21. Crown counsel said he is also set to enter a plea that day.

In addition, according to court documents, Green will be appearing on that same court date with the intent to plead guilty on three additional charges – one carrying concealed weapon charge involving a sword cane and two charges of failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance.

This case was brought back into the spotlight recently after Underhill received an Award of Valour Nov. 21 at the annual Police Honours Night in B.C. for de-escalating the situation in the Beaver Lodge Lands.

