Sentencing hearing begins for Alberta man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler

Police has issued a warning about Robert Major being released into the community

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

Robert Major is shown in an undated handout photo provided by the Edmonton Police Service. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, 24, and her son, Noah McConnell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Police Service

A sentencing hearing has started for a man who admitted to killing a woman and her 16-month-old son in western Alberta.

Robert Major pleaded guilty in May to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mchale Busch, who was 24, and her son, Noah McConnell.

Busch and her son were found dead in an apartment complex in Hinton, about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Sept. 17, 2021.

The woman and her partner had moved into an apartment next to Major’s three weeks earlier.

Busch’s father was the first to read out what are expected to be at least 20 victim impact statements submitted at the hearing.

Stuart Busch says he battles with nightmares and is forever haunted by the image of his daughter and grandson being killed “at the hands of a monster.”

“It frightens me to the bone that these people live among us,” he said of Major.

Parole Board of Canada documents show Major, a registered sex offender, was sentenced to almost four years for an offence in 2012, in which he took a toddler from a babysitter’s care for an unsupervised walk and sexually assaulted the child.

Edmonton police later issued a warning about Major being released into the community, warning there was a chance he could harm “a female, including children.”

The Crown has said it isn’t known how Mchale Busch ended up in Major’s apartment, but that is where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her and mutilated her body.

Court heard Major then suffocated the child by stuffing a sock in his mouth and putting a plastic bag over his head.

RELATED: Alberta man pleads guilty to killing woman and her 16-month-old son

AlbertaLaw and justicemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. File photo
SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters

Special Olympics BC – Campbell River needs coaches for swimming and FUNdamentals. N experience is necessary and training is provided. Photo contributed
Help bring joy to special needs athletes, be a Special Olympics coach

This is the artwork of 20 year old Ezekiel, who is the oldest son of Shashi’s cousin Pascal and wife. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. There is no school for the children in the refugee camp. This family had to escape for their safety from Congo to a Uganda refugee camp over a year ago. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Only about $2,000 left to bring refugee family to Campbell River

Kent Moeller and Colleen McClure man the desk at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and Online Auction Friday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Tune in to 47th annual TV and Online Auction