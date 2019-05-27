(Pixabay)

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

The B.C. Securities Commission is warning seniors in the province to not fall for a scam trying to sell them shares in a B.C-based technology company.

The commission said a New York-based phone number, area code 646, has been using “high-pressure sales tactics” to sell shares in CannaOne Technologies Inc.

Although the company is real, the calls are fraudulent. Seniors are being told by the called to buy a certain number of shares at a particular price and not to sell until they get a follow-up call.

Any seniors who received a call about purchasing CannaOne or any other investment are asked to call the commission at 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393.

