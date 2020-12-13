Stock photo

Stock photo

Senior on mid Island fooled by ‘grandson scam,’ even after warning from bank teller

Woman in her 70s scammed out of $6,000, say Nanaimo RCMP

A Nanaimo woman was scammed out of $6,000 by a man claiming to be her grandson, say police.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release warning of the latest case of the “grandson scam,” which happened Dec. 4. A woman in her 70s received a phone call from a man claiming to be her grandson and telling her he had been in an accident in Quebec, had been taken to jail, and needed bail money. He asked her not to tell his parents.

“Sure enough, she made her way to a local chartered bank to withdraw the money. Even after being told by a cashier at the bank that it appeared she was being scammed, she carried on and sent the money,” noted RCMP.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the scam is just one example of many “that can have a financial and emotional impact.”

RCMP took the opportunity to offer tips to the public, warning them that scammers try to tug at victims’ heartstrings.

“Before making any financial commitments, ask the caller several personal questions that only your real grandson would know,” the press release noted. “Even then, get a call-back number and tell a trusted friend or family member what is taking place.”

RCMP say scammers may also contact victims asking for donations to local charities and for causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The charity may not even exist or the scammer may not even be associated to it. To avoid this, ask for information in writing to confirm the charity,” police suggest.

READ ALSO: Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Members of the public can find out information about registered non-profit charities by calling the Canada Revenue Agency at 1-800-267-2384 or online at www.canada.ca/en/services/taxes/charities.html.

Those receiving threatening phone calls about their social insurance numbers being compromised or regarding unpaid taxes should “simply hang up,” RCMP recommend, though those wishing to report the incidents can call 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm.

Scam victims who have lost money or who were tricked into providing confidential information can call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: B.C. Hydro bitcoin scam claims victims in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo senior defrauded out of $14,000 in ‘grandson scam’


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Scams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River tourism taking a huge hit due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Wildlife tour operators and many other tourism-based businesses have taken a major economic hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the industry isn't projected to fully rebound until sometime in 2023. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River tourism taking a huge hit due to COVID-19

Hotel occupancy numbers haven’t decreased as much as other areas, however

A home of Murphy Street was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, but all five occupants managed to get to safety thanks to working smoke detectors, according to Campbell River Fire. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire/Twitter
Five safe after fire rips through Murphy Street home

Working smoke alarms save lives,’ read the post on Twitter Saturday morning from the fire department

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lockdown with a strict bylaw that requires members to seek permissions before entering or leaving the reserve. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehatis continues its COVID-19 outbreak battle with new cases, recoveries and strict bylaws

Infectious Disease Bylaw revokes membership privileges of those found breaking COVID-19 protocol

Campbell Riverites will head to the polls Feb. 27 to elect a replacement for Michele Babchuk on city council. Watch for updates on the logistics of the by-election as the city works through the process of expanding mail-in voting and other low-touch voting methods. Black Press File Photo
City of Campbell River to hold pandemic-safe by-election in February

Newly announced electoral officers will seek Ministerial Order to expand access to mail-in option

An open house on the proposed Discovery Park Landfill was held over Zoom on Dec. 10, 2020 by the Discovery Park team. Photo Zoom/Discovery Park.
Discovery Park holds open house on landfill project

Corporate structure, technical details, environmental concerns all addressed

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Stock photo
Senior on mid Island fooled by ‘grandson scam,’ even after warning from bank teller

Woman in her 70s scammed out of $6,000, say Nanaimo RCMP

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Former Victoria Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook during Team Canada selection camp in Red Deer. Newhook will play forward for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. (Hockey Canada/Rob Wallator)
Former Victoria hockey star Alex Newhook cracks Team Canada

After a month in Red Deer, Newhook ready for World Juniors

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Most Read