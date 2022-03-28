Senior ‘lucky’ after suffering ‘significant’ injuries as police issue cyclist warning

A senior cyclist suffered significant injuries after being hit by car, but police say it’s lucky the outcome wasn’t worse.

A 66-year-old man riding a bike was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old woman at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the intersection of Townsite Road and Bush Street, noted Nanaimo RCMP in a press release.

The senior was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that were “significant but not life-threatening,” say police.

“The injured cyclist in this case was lucky to receive only the injuries he did and that a worse outcome was avoided”, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Officers were told that the cyclist had been travelling in a marked bike lane. The woman driving the car stayed on scene and co-operated with the investigation and was issued a ticket for making an unsafe lane change.

RCMP used the incident as an opportunity to remind motorists that the arrival of spring means drivers and cyclists will need to get re-accustomed to sharing the road.

“As the weather gets warmer and more and more cyclists are on the streets of Nanaimo, motorists and cyclists need to pay attention to bicycle lanes and how they intersect with the flow of vehicle traffic,” said O’Brien.

