Former senator Don Meredith. (The Canadian Press)

Senate to apologize, explore compensation, for employees harassed by ex-senator

Former senator Don Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017

The Senate’s administration committee says it will issue a formal apology to — and explore financial compensation for — employees who were bullied and sexually harassed by former senator Don Meredith.

Meredith resigned from the Senate in 2017 shortly after its ethics committee recommended he be expelled from the chamber for using his position to pursue a sexual relationship with a teenager.

In June 2019, the Senate’s ethics officer concluded a lengthy investigation that found Meredith had both harassed and sexually harassed some of his employees, including with threats, intimidation, repeated touching and kissing.

The ethics committee could not pursue that report because Meredith had already resigned, so the Senate standing committee on internal economy, budgets and administration took it up instead.

The committee heard from the former employees about their experiences of harassment and says it will issue a “formal statement of regret” and hire an outside evaluator to determine financial compensation.

The committee says the evaluator’s determination will be based on other recent harassment settlements in the RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation
Next story
First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Just Posted

GALLERY: Community-created banners brighten Campbell River streets

Campbell River Art Council’s Banner Project hits the streets

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Slow down in cone zones – City of Campbell River

City highlighting life-saving importance of cone zones

Match reopens in downtown Campbell River

Restaurant is also launching its Community Super Hero contest on June 29

Free refills out, limited seating in – Landmark Cinemas to reopen select B.C. locations July 3

Island locations include Campbell River, Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

NDP accuses Conservative MPs of bad attendance

Conservatives fail to attend after demanding parliament keep meeting during pandemic

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Most Read