A truck went off the side of the Island Highway and crashed into a house in Nanoose Bay on Monday, Oct. 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Semi truck goes off Island Highway and crashes into house

Occupants of Nanoose Bay house OK as crews worked to extract driver from vehicle

A semi truck crashed into a house along the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay this afternoon.

Crews were called out at about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after a tractor-trailer went off the highway northbound and smashed through the side of a house on the Island Highway near Summerset Road.

The truck driver is still in the vehicle, said crews on scene. A neighbour said two residents of the house and their dog and cat are OK.

Police, paramedics and both Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department and Lantzville Fire Rescue are on scene. B.C. Hydro is also on scene as lines came down in the incident.

Highway traffic has been pinched to one lane in each direction and is backed up in both directions.


