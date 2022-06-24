Austin Johnson carves the deep bowl at the Campbell River skate park in the early afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Security services to be increased at Campbell River skateboard park through summer

Security presence on site despite Sportsplex closure

Increased security services are being planned at the skateboard park by the Sportsplex this summer.

Though the facility itself will be closed for renovations, the skate park and BMX track are going to remain open. The city will be increasing security service levels at the site.

Security presence will be on site during the following times:

June 20 – 30

– Monday to Friday from 3 – 9 p.m.

– Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 9 p.m.

July 2 – September 4

– Monday to Sunday 1 – 9 p.m.

September 6 – 16

– Monday to Friday from 3 – 9 p.m.

– Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 9 p.m.

There will be no security scheduled on statutory holidays.

