Second dose vaccination rate continues to rise in Greater Campbell River area

The Greater Campbell River area is seeing a steady increase in second COVID-19 doses according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Aug. 3, 66 per cent of the population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated. Less than a month ago (July 6) the number of residents with their second jab was sitting at 41 per cent.

The region sits in the middle of the 14 Vancouver Island regions listed. Cowichan Valley West has the lowest second dose percentage at 60 per cent, while Saanich Peninsula leads the way at 78 per cent for their 12-and-over population.

Currently, 78 per cent of eligible Campbell Riverites have received a first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, up from 75 per cent, a three-point increase from July 6.

On July 16, Island Health surpassed the one-million dose mark in its COVID-19 immunization campaign.

““With every dose given, our communities are fortifying our collective resilience against this virus – and based on the rates of transmission and hospitalizations in Island Health, it’s clearly working,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer. “Without the Herculean efforts of our immunization staff and the many supporting teams, as well as our community partners, we would not have been as successful. This is truly a team effort in every sense of the word.”



