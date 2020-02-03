Kamloops this Week

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

  • Feb. 3, 2020 8:40 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties and members of Kamloops Search and Rescue are at Sun Peaks Resort on Monday morning (Feb. 3), searching for a missing 14-year-old snowboarder.

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday and it was confirmed he used the chairlift to get up the mountain during the day. However, he failed to catch the shuttle back to Kamloops in the afternoon.

As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., Mounties, the police dog service and Kamloops Search and Rescue members are searching the area.

Carson stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a white coat with green shapes, black pants, black helmet and white snowboard boots.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KamloopsRCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid
Next story
B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Just Posted

SD72 finance department asks for extra time to complete 2019/20 final budget

Original Feb. 11 deadline was too tight, was amended to Feb. 25

Campbell River Food Bank full steam ahead after tough week

Food Bank only missed one day following totalled truck, string of break-in attempts

Police issue warrant after man facing drug trafficking charges misses court date

Charges came following summer investigation by Campbell River Street Crimes Unit

Former Storm alumnus drops puck ahead of home game at the Brindy

Ben Murray played for the team between 1997 and 1999

NIC Campbell River Thrive Week activities to include nature, art and food

Activities taking place for students, staff and faculty between Feb. 3 and 7

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars could be escorted down Monday if conditions are safe, MOTI says.

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Searching Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

Carson Hadwin took a shuttle to Sun Peaks on Sunday, Feb. 2 but did not catch the shuttle home

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

Most Read