Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid

Police in Calgary are looking for two men who dressed in police uniforms to carry out what authorities believe was a random attempted home invasion.

Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home in a northeast neighbourhood shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

They forced their way inside when the occupants opened the door.

The suspects fled after a brief confrontation that occurred when the people questioned whether they were dealing with actual officers.

There was no immediate word of any injuries. Police are alerting Calgarians about the crime.

They say people who are unsure of the validity of a police officer should ask to see identification that has a photograph, or call either 911 or the police non-emergency number to confirm an officer’s identity.

