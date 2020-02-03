Ethan Sampson was last seen on Quamichan Road West in the waters of the Cowichan River. (RCMP handout)

Search for missing Cowichan Tribes man intensifies

Ethan Sampson has been missing since Thursday night.

More than 40 volunteers have joined the search for Ethan Sampson who has been missing from Duncan since last Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Cowichan Tribes man was last seen at 10:40 p.m. in the fast-moving Cowichan River running along Quamichan Road West, according to the RCMP.

Cowichan Search and Rescue and the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called and a search began but there was no sign of Sampson. Friends and family members continued the search over the weekend, a task made more difficult by the heavy rains and flooding that occurred on Friday and Saturday.

“There are two teams with two leaders that are searching along the banks of the river,” Cowichan Tribes councillor Jen Charlie said Monday morning.

“We’re continuing today and trying to keep the hopes up for the family,” she said.

A helicopter flew over the area on Monday morning and Charlie said community members have been using drones to search the river as the rushing waters of the Cowichan River make their way to the ocean.

Ethan’s father, Darack Sampson says it’s out of character for his son to disappear for an extended period and he hopes for the best.

“He’d rather be at home than anywhere,” Sampson said of his soccer-loving son who has worked at Sportchek for the last eight years.

“He’d come home from work and practice soccer and work out,” he added.

Jen Charlie knows Ethan and his family well.

“My son is best friends with [Ethan’s brothers]. He has a lot of friends. He’s a positive young man with many friends up and down the Island,” she said.

“Ethan has a lot of friends, through soccer, on and off-reserve including his co-workers at Sportchek. He’s been there since day one,” Darack Sampson said.

Sampson is a First Nations male, about 5 foot 6, with a slender build. He was last seen wearing rolled-up jeans.

Those with information related to the whereabouts of Ethan Sampson are encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 748-5522 or, Crime Stoppers, anonymously, by either calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting cowichancrimestoppers.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ethan Sampson’s father Darack Sampson and Cowichan Tribes Councillor Jen Charlie say it is highly unusual for Ethan to be out of contact for so long. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Previous story
North Island College Campbell River campus expansion officially opened
Next story
UPDATE: Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks has been found and is safe

Just Posted

Missing elderly woman has been found safe

RCMP confirm that she has been located.

SD72 finance department asks for extra time to complete 2019/20 final budget

Original Feb. 11 deadline was too tight, was amended to Feb. 25

Campbell River Food Bank full steam ahead after tough week

Food Bank only missed one day following totalled truck, string of break-in attempts

‘Significant snowfall’ in the weather forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Tuesday

Police issue warrant after man facing drug trafficking charges misses court date

Charges came following summer investigation by Campbell River Street Crimes Unit

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Island First Nations Tribe assumes ownership of iconic 49th Parallel General Store in Chemainus

Operating what’s now known as the Salish Sea Market provides economic opportunities for Penelakut

Search for missing Cowichan Tribes man intensifies

Ethan Sampson has been missing since Thursday night.

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Island community experiences 24-hour rainfall record

Chemainus just short of 100 mm between 4 a.m. Jan. 31 and 4 a.m. Feb. 1, but storm surpasses that

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Most Read