(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

DriveBC’s next update will be coming at 4 p.m.

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is closed as RCMP search for armed suspects.

The entire stretch of highway is closed in both directions for a 102 kilometre stretch from one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope. Detours are available using Highway 3 and Highway 5A.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

According to a tweet, the RCMP has asked for radio silence in the area.

DriveBC says an assessment is currently in process with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. A release from the RCMP South East District said to expect the delays to last at least for a few hours.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopening to the public

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large
Next story
Scammers pretend to kidnap North Vancouver man’s wife, demand ransom

Just Posted

James Quatell Ligwilda’xw Hereditary Chief with singers Shawn Decaire and William Henderson welcome the crowd to the Campbell River Art Gallery’s 2022 gala on Sept. 24. Photo contributed
CRAG raises almost $100,000 at first-of-a-kind glamorous art gala

Work is being done to ensure Cortes Island is more resilient to wildfires. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire Fuel Treatment project underway on Cortes Island

Canada’s Alphonso Davies celebrates his penalty kick goal against Curacao during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The 22-year-old from Edmonton is set to shine on the world stage and is already an inspiration for youth soccer players across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Men’s national team success means soccer is thriving: CRSC head coach

John Jepson, second from left in the back, helped Carihi Secondary to combined eight AA Island Soccer championships at both boys and girls levels. File Photo Campbell River Mirror
Legendary local soccer coach expects men’s World Cup success will have same impact women’s did