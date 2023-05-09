Fire crews were called out Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 to search for a missing man on Quamichan Lake. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Fire crews were called out Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 to search for a missing man on Quamichan Lake. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Search crews looking for missing rower on lake near Duncan

Searchers find empty boat after Maple Bay Rowing Club member believed missing on Quamichan Lake

Searchers from North Cowichan’s South End and Crofton fire halls are working together with rowers from the Maple Bay Rowing Club, and Rowing Canada to search for a missing rower.

First responders were called to Quamichan Lake on Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. to search for a man lost on the lake.

Rescue crews later found the man’s boat, a rowing scull, empty.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, victim services, B.C. Emergency Health Service crews were also set up at Art Mann Park, and a police helicopter as well as Cowichan Search and Rescue were brought in around noon.

It’s believed the man is in his 60s and a rower with the Maple Bay Rowing Club.

Search crews were scouring the area at the far east end of the lake, as well as the surrounding shoreline.

By 1:15 p.m. crews from the two fire halls had yielded to Cowichan Search and Rescue, according to North Cowichan fire chief Martin Drakeley.

He said the RCMP had taken over the operation and had called in their marine division, which included boats and divers. The marine division is Nanaimo based and Cowichan Search and Rescue, along with other boats and the helicopter continued to search while the marine unit was en route.

Local News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Critical thinking’ panels added as controversial Royal B.C. Museum exhibits reopens
Next story
Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister

Just Posted

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Pop-up banner image