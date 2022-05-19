Search and Rescue saves paraglider from tree near Agassiz

(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue helped move a stranded paraglider to safety after they landed in a tree on Mount Woodside west of Agassiz.

KHSAR responded to a request from B.C. Emergency Health Service at about 3 p.m. on May 17. With the help of an arborist, SAR members were able to lower the pilot to the ground. Despite the precarious landing, the pilot suffered no injuries.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers conduct missions at the request of authorized agencies; there is no charge for Search and Rescue.

To learn more about the local Search and Rescue organization, visit khsar.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizSearch and Rescue

Previous story
100-foot tree falls onto house in Cobble Hill during windstorm
Next story
Nova Scotia man pleads not guilty to promoting hatred with noose sign

Just Posted

Costanza Falvella Capodaglio, an exchange student from Italy playing for the Carihi Senior Girl’s soccer team, strides past an opponent from Comox during the 2022 Island Championships. Submitted photo/ Monica Stewardson
Campbell River high school girl’s soccer squad continues successful run

Nigel Nikolaisen – also known as Gibby Nik – drew quite a little crowd at last year’s Buskers Festival on the Seawalk, and he is excited the event is back for another round on July 24. -Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Art+Earth
Buskers Day back for second year on the Seawalk

Campbell River firefighters enter the building on 9 avenue that caught fire on May 18. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
Three displaced due to basement fire in Campbell River

Doug Allin is the head coach for the Canadian Men’s U23 softball team, and an assistant coach for the men’s national team too. Contributed photo
Former Campbell River softballer coaching at the national level