Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue is looking for Murray Naswell, a local hiker reported missing after attempting a summit in Strathcona Provincial Park. Facebook photo

Search and rescue looking for Island hiker in Strathcona Park

Murray Naswell of Cumberland was supposed to hike up a summit Wednesday

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has been looking for a Comox Valley man missing in the wilds of Strathcona Provincial Park since last Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, they did have a clearing in the weather and started conducted an air search. Teams also conducted a search with an RCMP dog.

“Nothing more has been found,” said Paul Berry of CVGSAR. “It will continue as long as we have an opening in the cloud.”

Murray Naswell, 50, of Cumberland had been camping at Kwai Lake on Tuesday and had plans to go up the summit of Mount Albert Edward on Wednesday with a couple he had met. However, the couple decided not to make the trip up the mountain.

“They went part-way and then turned back,” Berry said. “They turned around and came down.”

READ MORE: Comox Valley groundF SAR team cautiously pleased with provincial funding announcement

When Naswell did not return that evening, they contacted the park operator to report he had not shown up. Search and rescue was called Thursday afternoon and conducted some preliminary investigation before spending about 15 hours over Thursday and Friday morning looking for him. The couple confirmed Naswell was wearing only a white T-shirt, black shorts and a black fanny pack, and he had left his equipment at his camp.

“We have retrieved all of his other equipment,” Berry said.

The search team that got to Mount Albert Edward found some of his identification at the cairn. They had followed the route from Kwai Lake to the summit and continued looking in the areas of Mount Frink and Castlecrag Mountain.

Naswell does have experience with hiking and knows the park. CVGSAR says they do have some concern about his current emotional state. Berry clarified that Naswell had originally been due home Friday night, so he was not officially missing until Saturday morning.

Search and rescue kept up the search in light of poor conditions – specifically, heavy fog. The plan is to expand the search Monday with 17 teams from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island if Naswell has not yet been found.

“The weather will play a huge role. It will dictate where we can place teams to start their search,” Berry said.

This could mean search teams spend five to six hours even getting to the locations where they can resume looking. Berry added that they should expect to prepare to be in the field for 24 to 36 hours, depending on conditions. They expect to look in drainage areas that still need to be searched but were delayed because of weather, as well as some potential sites Naswell’s family has identified as possibly being of interest or having sentimental meaning.

“We will be grid-searching those areas,” Berry said.

Previous story
Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels
Next story
Campbell River RCMP looks for help with two cases from Canada Day weekend

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP looks for help with two cases from Canada Day weekend

An ‘erratic driver’ smashed a fence near the sportsplex and a damaged a Hydro pole and equipment

North Island Chefs Association chef receives national honour

Lesley Stav presented with Culinary Federation President’s Award

Want to know how to bring your food idea to market?

City workshop looks to help food entrepreneurs make the most of their recipes or products

City of Campbell River announces 2019 CR Live Streets lineup

Evening event series runs five Wednesdays in a row, starting July 17

Campbell River gymnasts become 2019 Island Champions

The Island Championships where held June 15/16 in Nanaimo this year and… Continue reading

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Search and rescue looking for Island hiker in Strathcona Park

Murray Naswell of Cumberland was supposed to hike up a summit Wednesday

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Most Read