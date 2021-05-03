Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)

Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

Thanks to a special radio transmitter bracelet device, a Parksville man was found less than two kilometres from home after going missing Saturday (May 1).

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Arrowsmith Search and Rescue (ASAR) was notified of a missing 79-year-old man with dementia. The man, who lives just south of downtown Parksville, reportedly went for a walk and was then reported missing.

The man was wearing a Project Lifesaver transmitter, a signal emitting bracelet-like device used for locating people with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive disorders and who are prone to wandering.

Rescuers were able to locate him by use of an antenna receiver after approximately two-and-a-half hours. The ground receivers used can scan up to 400 kilometres in search of a specific frequency.

The manager of ASAR, Ken Neden, confirmed 25 SAR members contributed to Saturday’s rescue.

“We had three teams searching with the Project Lifesaver transmitters. We had probably four or five at the base, and the rest were doing regular foot searches,” he said. “We needed to conduct a normal search too, because there’s always the possibility the transmitter fails.”

Since the man had a “head start” before ASAR was notified, they were unable to pick up a signal near his residence. From there, members expanded their search outwards, in three different directions, from downtown Parksville.

READ MORE: Radio transmitter helps quickly locate missing Parksville man with dementia

One of the teams with an antenna attached to the roof of a vehicle picked up his signal while driving along Highway 19, just south of the Alberni Highway. The man was located walking northbound on Highway 19 shortly after his signal was received.

Neden said that by the time they found him he was approximately 1.5 kilometres from home.

“He walked a lot farther than that because we figured he went through some wooded trails. The members did say that he was aware that he was lost and was trying to figure his way home, when he eventually came out to the Inland highway.”

Neden confirmed that while the man had sore feet and was slightly dehydrated, he was otherwise in good condition and very happy to be taken home.

Had ASAR not been able to locate him with ground receivers, Neden said the next step involved a helicopter fixed with wide-range antenna that could potentially reach up to 16 kilometres.

Since 2014, ASAR have used the Project Lifesaver receivers several times to locate missing individuals.

Two years ago, one of their most recent searches found another Parksville man within 12 minutes by use of the Project Lifesaver receivers.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage
Next story
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Just Posted

The Quadra Island Beach Clean Dream Team hopes someone recognises this large fender. It’s 30 loader tires welded together with steel girders and brackets. They would like to find the owners and ask them to come and take it back. Find the Quadra Island Beach Clean Team on Facebook or quadrabeachclean@gmail.com. Photo submitted
Quadra Island beach clean up team wants massive piece of junk removed

Huge steel and rubber fender in danger of becomine permanent fixture

Afton Frost and her son have moved into one of Habitat for Humanity’s recently completed homes at 477 Hilchey Road. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Three Campbell River families move into Habitat homes on 477 Hilchey Road

Habitat for Humanity completes its final three homes at that address

WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)
COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

April 27 flight from Calgary on BCCDC list

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River School district staff to receive priority vaccination

Campbell River School District employees are now eligible to be vaccinated against… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow. At the end of the… Continue reading

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian consumers lose trust in big brands during pandemic: UVic study

Early in the pandemic, many grocery chains offered employees hazard pay, only to discontinue it months later

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Most Read