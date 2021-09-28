Search and Rescue assist man who had gone overboard near Campbell River

Campbell River search and rescue responded to a call for a mariner who had gone overboard near Painter’s Lodge on Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2:45, a vessel had run aground in the waters near Campbell River. A man on the boat had attempted a self rescue in a skiff, but had gone into the water near the smaller craft. The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria said that crews were on scene to assist the man back into his skiff and to attend the vessel that had been grounded.
The man was recovered from the water by Search and Rescue just before 3 p.m.
