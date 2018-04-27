Sea Cadets celebrate 100 years of service, leadership, mentorship and community volunteering

Commanding officer of Campbell River’s 54 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Admiral DeWolf, Lt(N) Dan Richard, presents Mayor Andy Adams with a paddle signed by all the current cadets in thanks for the city’s ongoing support of the organization. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

City Hall got a lot more claustrophobic – in a very regimented way – on Monday night as Campbell River’s 54 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Admiral DeWolf marched through the doors and down to the floor of the council chamber.

The city invited the corps to Monday’s meeting so it could thank them for what they do for the youth who get involved – as well as the community at large – during this, their 100th anniversary of serving our country.

It was also a chance to recognize the lengthy service of commanding officer Lt(N) Dan Richard, who has been with the local corps since 2014 after being involved in corps in Smithers, Port Moody, Parksville and Comox – 22 years of involvement with the organization – who is set to retire late this year.

Richard says he came on board in Campbell River, “just to be the administration officer,” but when the corps’ long-time commanding officer got transferred, he stepped in to that role and is proud to have had the opportunity to do so.

“Well, the leadership, citizenship, volunteering and mentorship taken as cadets both serve them well and enrich our community well into the future,” Adams said. “On behalf of council and our community, I’d like to extend appreciation to commanding officer Dan Richard for the guidance and support you and your organization provide to local youth. Congratulations on your retirement and congratulations to all the cadets on their centennial.”

But it wasn’t just the city recognizing the cadets on Monday. It went the other way, as well.

Richard took the opportunity to present the mayor with a ceremonial paddle, signed by all the cadets, “in recognition of all the support the city has given us and I hope will continue to provide us for a long, long time.”

Next up for the cadets is a trip to Victoria for the Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony on May 6, “which is kind of like the Remembrance Day for the Navy and Merchant Marines,” Richard says. “All of the sea cadet corps from the Island are joining up with the maritime staff of CFB Esquimalt to attend the ceremony.

“It’s going to be quite impressive.”