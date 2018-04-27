Commanding officer of Campbell River’s 54 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Admiral DeWolf, Lt(N) Dan Richard, presents Mayor Andy Adams with a paddle signed by all the current cadets in thanks for the city’s ongoing support of the organization. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Sea Cadets celebrate 100 years of service, leadership, mentorship and community volunteering

Commanding officer of Campbell River corps to retire, thanks city for its support

City Hall got a lot more claustrophobic – in a very regimented way – on Monday night as Campbell River’s 54 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Admiral DeWolf marched through the doors and down to the floor of the council chamber.

The city invited the corps to Monday’s meeting so it could thank them for what they do for the youth who get involved – as well as the community at large – during this, their 100th anniversary of serving our country.

It was also a chance to recognize the lengthy service of commanding officer Lt(N) Dan Richard, who has been with the local corps since 2014 after being involved in corps in Smithers, Port Moody, Parksville and Comox – 22 years of involvement with the organization – who is set to retire late this year.

Richard says he came on board in Campbell River, “just to be the administration officer,” but when the corps’ long-time commanding officer got transferred, he stepped in to that role and is proud to have had the opportunity to do so.

“Well, the leadership, citizenship, volunteering and mentorship taken as cadets both serve them well and enrich our community well into the future,” Adams said. “On behalf of council and our community, I’d like to extend appreciation to commanding officer Dan Richard for the guidance and support you and your organization provide to local youth. Congratulations on your retirement and congratulations to all the cadets on their centennial.”

But it wasn’t just the city recognizing the cadets on Monday. It went the other way, as well.

Richard took the opportunity to present the mayor with a ceremonial paddle, signed by all the cadets, “in recognition of all the support the city has given us and I hope will continue to provide us for a long, long time.”

Next up for the cadets is a trip to Victoria for the Battle of the Atlantic Ceremony on May 6, “which is kind of like the Remembrance Day for the Navy and Merchant Marines,” Richard says. “All of the sea cadet corps from the Island are joining up with the maritime staff of CFB Esquimalt to attend the ceremony.

“It’s going to be quite impressive.”

Previous story
Workplace substance-use policies would help Canadians, employers: report

Just Posted

Nursing graduates coming to work at Comox Valley, Campbell River hospitals

Twenty-two casual and temporary nurses will be hired

Campbell River tattoo shop does flash tattoo fundraiser for the John Howard Society

Blade and Sparrow Tattoo recently hosted a fundraiser for the Foundry, Campbell… Continue reading

Sea Cadets celebrate 100 years of service, leadership, mentorship and community volunteering

Commanding officer of Campbell River corps to retire, thanks city for its support

Strathcona Community Health Network launches wide-reaching, in-depth housing study

Before the housing crisis can be dealt with, we have to know the reasons behind it, says coordinator

Saratoga Speedway celebrates its 50th opening night of racing May 5

In 1968 the central Vancouver Island communities and business came together to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

Charges follow collisions between pickup and police vehicles in Nanaimo

Majore Jackson, 32, and Andrew John Bellwood, 47, from Nanaimo, face numerous charges

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer used city purchase card for 11 personal flights

Victor Mema has been on leave since early last month

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Most Read