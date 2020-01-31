SD72 releases list of emergency terms

The Campbell River School District understands that when emergencies happen at school, parents get worried.

Following a hold and secure event at École Phoenix Middle School earlier this month, the district has released a “rundown of the emergency terms” they may use in communications.

The January 13 situation, which occurred at the end of the school day, was attended by police and quickly resolved with all students safe.

The school district said that the safety of students and staff is “always a top priority.” They have “extensive” emergency plans.

“We also understand that during a school emergency you’ll be worries, so we want to assure you that in an emergency our top priority is to protect students and staff and after that we will do everything in our power to keep you informed,” the announcement said.

It was posted to the school district’s website on Jan. 28 by Jennifer Patrick, communications and community engagement officer for SD72.

Among the terms covered on the list are “drop-cover-hold,” “shelter-in-place,” “hold and secure,” and “lockdown.”

According to the announcement, “drop-cover-hold” is used in situations where there could be a danger from “structural damage or flying debris” like during an earthquake.

“Shelter-in-place” is used “when it is safer to be inside the school than outside and there is no threat of violence,” like if there’s a bear or cougar nearby.

“Hold and secure” is generally used then something dangerous, or the threat of something violent happening outside of the school.

According to the announcement, exterior doors or windows may be locked, with no outside access to the school and movement could be limited to certain areas.

The final term on the list is “lockdown,” which is usually what people are most familiar with. Lockdowns are used when “there is a threat of violence inside the school.”

“Everyone remains quiet, silences their phones and stays out of sight,” the announcement said. “No one is allowed in or out of a lockdown zone until the doors are unlocked by emergency responders.”

The district asks that if one of their schools ever is on lockdown, that parents should refrain from contacting their child’s cellphone.

“Using a phone during a lockdown can increase the risk for students and staff because the noise from notifications and event the light of the phone can alert an intruder to where people are hiding,” it said.

The district encourages parents to be aware of posts on social media during school emergencies and to refrain from rumours and misinformation.

“Connect with us anytime you are confused or concerned by rumours or posts on social media about a school incident,” the announcement said. “By keeping an ongoing dialogue with your child’s school, we can happily address your concerns and clear up confusion to the best of our ability.”

