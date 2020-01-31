SD72 releases list of emergency terms

Drop-cover-hold, shelter-in-place, hold and secure, lockdown all included

The Campbell River School District understands that when emergencies happen at school, parents get worried.

Following a hold and secure event at École Phoenix Middle School earlier this month, the district has released a “rundown of the emergency terms” they may use in communications.

The January 13 situation, which occurred at the end of the school day, was attended by police and quickly resolved with all students safe.

The school district said that the safety of students and staff is “always a top priority.” They have “extensive” emergency plans.

“We also understand that during a school emergency you’ll be worries, so we want to assure you that in an emergency our top priority is to protect students and staff and after that we will do everything in our power to keep you informed,” the announcement said.

It was posted to the school district’s website on Jan. 28 by Jennifer Patrick, communications and community engagement officer for SD72.

Among the terms covered on the list are “drop-cover-hold,” “shelter-in-place,” “hold and secure,” and “lockdown.”

According to the announcement, “drop-cover-hold” is used in situations where there could be a danger from “structural damage or flying debris” like during an earthquake.

“Shelter-in-place” is used “when it is safer to be inside the school than outside and there is no threat of violence,” like if there’s a bear or cougar nearby.

“Hold and secure” is generally used then something dangerous, or the threat of something violent happening outside of the school.

According to the announcement, exterior doors or windows may be locked, with no outside access to the school and movement could be limited to certain areas.

The final term on the list is “lockdown,” which is usually what people are most familiar with. Lockdowns are used when “there is a threat of violence inside the school.”

“Everyone remains quiet, silences their phones and stays out of sight,” the announcement said. “No one is allowed in or out of a lockdown zone until the doors are unlocked by emergency responders.”

The district asks that if one of their schools ever is on lockdown, that parents should refrain from contacting their child’s cellphone.

“Using a phone during a lockdown can increase the risk for students and staff because the noise from notifications and event the light of the phone can alert an intruder to where people are hiding,” it said.

The district encourages parents to be aware of posts on social media during school emergencies and to refrain from rumours and misinformation.

“Connect with us anytime you are confused or concerned by rumours or posts on social media about a school incident,” the announcement said. “By keeping an ongoing dialogue with your child’s school, we can happily address your concerns and clear up confusion to the best of our ability.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t panic, just wash your hands: Coronavirus tips from a B.C. pharmacist
Next story
First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Just Posted

New seniors network coming to Campbell River

Seniors in Campbell River will soon have a new service. The Campbell… Continue reading

Celebrate with a heart-shaped pizza for charity at Boston Pizza on Valentines Day

Campbell River restaurant raising funds for local KidStart

SD72 releases list of emergency terms

Drop-cover-hold, shelter-in-place, hold and secure, lockdown all included

Museum at Campbell River’s model train show keeps chugging along

‘I think there’s something about trains that’s just embedded in the Canadian identity’

Campbell River City Council to focus on advocacy instead of donations in forestry struggles

Motion to donate another $10,000 to Loonies For Loggers defeated soundly Monday night

Fashion Fridays: Quick easy fashion hacks that will really change your life

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner purchased ticket in Campbell River

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas”

Campbell River City Council to focus on advocacy instead of donations in forestry struggles

Motion to donate another $10,000 to Loonies For Loggers defeated soundly Monday night

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Most Read