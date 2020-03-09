The Campbell River School District has cancelled two upcoming international trips for students amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Grade 11 Carihi students will no longer travel to Italy March 12 to 21. Grade 9 to 12 Timberline students will also not be taking their upcoming trip to Italy and Greece from March 15 to 24.

SD72 cancels two school trips to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

Students from Carihi and Timberline were scheduled to travel on two separate trips this month

Two upcoming international school trips for Campbell River students have been cancelled amid growing concern over COVID-19.

School District 72 made the call last week to cancel a Carihi Secondary Grade 11 trip to Italy March 12 – 21 and a Timberline Secondary trip for students in Grades 9-12 to Italy and Greece from March 15 to 24.

According to Campbell River School District spokesperson Jennifer Patrick, the district has a two-step approval process by the superintendent for all out-of-province travel or trips longer than than five days.

“Field trip itineraries must not include areas where the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has published a travel advisory indicating safety is an issue,” she said.

The Canadian government recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Northern Italy due to COVID-19. The alert has been in place since Feb. 25.

Not all out-of-province has been cancelled for district students.

“District administration are carefully considering other international trips on a case-by-case basis,” a March 4 letter to parents said.

A Carihi trip for students in Grades 10-12 to England from March 11 to 23 is still a go. International students are still planning a trip to Banff from March 18-21, École Phoenix Middle School students are scheduled to go to Quebec May 7 to 12, and a May 18-21 trip to Calgary for Carihi and Timberline concert and jazz bands remains scheduled.

RELATED: ‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

RELATED: Two-week spring break returns to Campbell River public schools

RELATED: Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell River School District 72

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Food delivery services brace for COVID-19 with non-contact drop-offs and sanitizer
Next story
NIC developing Indigenous Language Fluency Certificate

Just Posted

SD72 cancels two school trips to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

Students from Carihi and Timberline were scheduled to travel on two separate trips this month

PHOTOS: Campbell River Mirror celebrates female business community

Women of Business special issue published last week

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

Most Read