SD72 cancels two school trips to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Campbell River School District has cancelled two upcoming international trips for students amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Grade 11 Carihi students will no longer travel to Italy March 12 to 21. Grade 9 to 12 Timberline students will also not be taking their upcoming trip to Italy and Greece from March 15 to 24.

School District 72 made the call last week to cancel a Carihi Secondary Grade 11 trip to Italy March 12 – 21 and a Timberline Secondary trip for students in Grades 9-12 to Italy and Greece from March 15 to 24.

According to Campbell River School District spokesperson Jennifer Patrick, the district has a two-step approval process by the superintendent for all out-of-province travel or trips longer than than five days.

“Field trip itineraries must not include areas where the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has published a travel advisory indicating safety is an issue,” she said.

The Canadian government recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Northern Italy due to COVID-19. The alert has been in place since Feb. 25.

Not all out-of-province has been cancelled for district students.

“District administration are carefully considering other international trips on a case-by-case basis,” a March 4 letter to parents said.

A Carihi trip for students in Grades 10-12 to England from March 11 to 23 is still a go. International students are still planning a trip to Banff from March 18-21, École Phoenix Middle School students are scheduled to go to Quebec May 7 to 12, and a May 18-21 trip to Calgary for Carihi and Timberline concert and jazz bands remains scheduled.

Campbell River School District 72