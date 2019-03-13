Scientists back temporary global ban on gene-edited babies

The ban comes after an announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China

An international group of scientists and ethicists are calling for a temporary global ban on making babies with edited genes.

It’s the latest reaction to last November’s announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China. That development was widely criticized as risky and unethical.

Wednesday’s call for a moratorium came from 18 researchers from seven countries. They presented their proposal, which has no legal authority, in the journal Nature.

READ MORE: 200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

They want a temporary ban of perhaps five years that would allow time for discussion of critical technical, scientific, societal and ethical issues.

They proposed that once those discussions had taken place, individual countries could decide on what to allow.

About 30 nations already prohibit making babies with edited genes. It’s essentially banned in the U.S.

READ MORE: ‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec man gets four years after sending 30 texts before fatal crash
Next story
UPDATE: Artifacts found at B.C. pipeline site

Just Posted

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

UPDATED: Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

City workers shut down water service after water main failed Tuesday afternoon

Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby… Continue reading

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

The 74-year-old cemetery is a Provincial Historic Site and contains 127 Chinese Canadians

Vancouer Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

Nanaimo high school, B.C. Coroners Service confirm death of teen struck by vehicle March 6

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Nude bungy jumpers stretch annual Vancouver Island event to record heights

More than 100 take the plunge for the BC Schizophrenia Society at WildPlay Nanaimo

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Most Read