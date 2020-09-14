RCMP: Schools and playgrounds are back in full swing so it’s time to slow down

Most school zones are marked for 30km/hr which applies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

The Campbell River RCMP are reminding drivers to pay extra attention and slow down in school zones and playgrounds as everything re-opens this fall.

Most school zones in Campbell River are marked for 30km/hr which applies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Drivers are also reminded to adjust their habits accordingly to the weather conditions, whatever they may be, says Const. Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP media relations officer. Fog and smoke have a terrible effect on visibility and when we do get frost, stopping distances become unreliable on the icy roads.

Drivers are also reminded that extra care needs to be taken with young cyclists. People may often be in a rush to drop kids off at school in the mornings, but it’s important to check mirrors before you swing open a door and take out a cyclist. It’s so dangerous in fact that there is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act for the unsafe opening of doors.

Playgrounds and sports are also close to being in full swing again. Playground zone speed limits are in effect, seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

“The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank all the teachers and staff at our schools for getting everything up and running again, and all the coaches and volunteers that dedicate time to the youth in our community,” Tyre says. “We hope you have a safe and enjoyable fall.”

If you wish to report a crime, call 250-286-6221 and in an emergency call 911.

