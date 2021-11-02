RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties said they have found their suspect following reports of a reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George. Mounties said the man was carrying a pellet gun.

“No offence was committed and no one was injured in this matter,” police said.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall were put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Three Island cities on B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ top 20 list
Next story
PM says Indigenous talks may offer “solution” so Canada can honour war dead

Just Posted

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

A salmon leaps out of the water while fighting a line in the Puntlege River in Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell
Recreational Chum salmon fisheries in B.C. affected by low returns

Stand-up artist Ron James is touring again after an almost two year hiatus. Contributed photo
Canadian comedian bringing comedy catharsis to Campbell River

Colin James, whose new album ‘Open Road’ drops on Nov. 5, 2021, will play the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on Nov. 8. (File photo)
Canadian music icon Colin James happy to be on the road again after COVID lockdowns and restrictions