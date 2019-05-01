School board chair weighs in on logo change discussion

At the latest meeting on April 30, board of education chair Richard Franklin jumped right into the topic of plans to revise the School District 72 logo and tagline.

He was responding to online commentary expressing opposition about the district’s plans . Some comments featured “wildly exaggerated estimates of the cost,” he said, while others expressed the opinion the logo does not need to change. The district has not provided an estimate of the cost of the project.

Franklin touched on the current logo elements that feature stylized numbers in the form of a boy and girl.

“I have to wonder how our diverse student population sees themselves in this picture,” he said, adding that the current logo does not recognize the area’s natural beauty or local First Nations.

“The world is changing, our district is changing, and our logo is going to change in ways that are more reflective of our history, our current reality and our future aspirations,” Franklin said.

Following the original story, a reader contacted the Mirror with some background about the current logo.

“I simply wanted to inform the board of the history of the logo, and that the comments made by the superintendent in the … Mirror may not encompass the full picture. This logo was designed by a long-time Campbell River educator … and was not something handed down by the Ministry of Education,” wrote Erika Watson. “The logo for SD#72 was designed by the late John Vey. John was the Coordinator of Instructional Resources at SD#72 when he created the design. Prior to working at the school board office, John held various principal and teaching positions in Campbell River.”