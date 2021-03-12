Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

School board being sued over alleged bullying at Nanaimo high school

Civil case advanced through the court system Thursday, goes to trial in September

A student and his guardian are seeking damages from Nanaimo-Ladysmith school board, two students and one other person after an alleged bullying incident in 2016.

A notice of civil claim was filed in 2017 and the case has been going through the legal process since then. There was a pre-trial application filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Thursday, March 11.

In the claim, the guardian alleges their child, at the time a John Barsby Secondary School Grade 10 student, was assaulted by two Grade 12 students on June 3, 2016 in the school hallway. The student suffered a concussion, headaches, facial lacerations, bruising and neck, shoulder and back injuries and he has a loss of attention span, quality of life and suffers from anxiety, the claim states.

The claim alleges the two students were “notorious bullies” who regularly engaged in verbal and physical abuse of students. In relation to the incident, the students’ actions were of a “malicious, oppressive and high-handed nature” and weren’t provoked.

According to the claim, the school district had an obligation to protect the plaintiff from danger “reasonably foreseeable” and fell short of “required standard of care” as it “failed to properly discipline” the two when it seemed that not doing so would lead to more bullying and abuse. The district was aware of the two Grade 12 students’ previous actions and didn’t discipline them properly, which could have acted as a deterrent, said the claim. The other respondent in the case had a duty to supervise and control the activities of one of the Grade 12s, the claim said.

In the district’s response, it agreed that an altercation involving the students occurred that June, but denied it occurred as per the plaintiff’s claim. It denied the plaintiff suffered injuries as a result of the run-in “as alleged or at all,” and denies knowing of the students’ reputation as “bullies.” All discipline, whether related to the incident or in general, was “reasonable and [was] administered in accordance” with school district regulations, the district claimed, and the incident couldn’t have been foreseen, as it was an “extraordinary event.”

In their responses, the man and the Grade 12 students claim the Grade 10 student “consented to engage in physical confrontation” with the other two as he dropped his backpack and began pushing one of the Grade 12s, one of whom had suffered numerous concussions in the past. While the plaintiff claims the man is a father of one of the two, the man denies that and says he was not in a position of authority concerning the student.

The plaintiff “was known to be abrasive [and] confrontational in activities that led to physical confrontations with his victims,” who included Barsby students, and prior to the 2016 incident, took part in a “prolonged campaign of cyber bullying” against one of the Grade 12 students and his peers, the responses said.

Among the damages sought by the plaintiff are compensation for wage losses and medical expenses in the past, present and future.

None of the claims by any of the parties have been proven in court. The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

In an e-mail, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools said it had no comment as it is a legal matter.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

READ ALSO: Appeal Court says Mudge Island homeowners’ seawall has to go


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Educationlawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Just Posted

Campbell River fire crews responded to a house fire on March 11. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
House fire ‘within seconds of growing substantially’ – Campbell River fire chief

Incident shows importance of working smoke alarms

The City of Campbell River has revamped its decision making matrix for how it determines tax exemptions for non-profits, churches and charities in the city. Black Press File photo
Campbell River City Council endorses new system to determine tax exemptions for churches, charities and non-profits

Under the new system, 32 organizations would not have received full exemptions this year

The City of Campbell River is supporting the concept of increasing medical helicopter evacuation availability around rural central and northern Vancouver Island with a new program based at the Campbell River Airport. Black Press File Photo
Truck Loggers Association and others look to base new helicopter medical evac program out of Campbell River

The Truck Loggers Association (TLA) says there isn’t enough medical helicopter evacuation… Continue reading

What does it take to successfully win a seat in this room? Current, new and past city councilors chime in. Mirror File Photo
What does it take to successfully run for city council?

New, current and past city councilors chime in on what it takes to win a municipal election

An Aerial view of Zeballos. Western Forest Products contributed five parcels of land totalling nearly three acres towards the proposed 25 km Community Unity Trail connecting Zeballos and Tahsis. Photo courtesy, A. Janisse.
Forestry company donates nearly three acres of land for Tahsis & Zeballos’ community trail project

Western Forest Products’ five parcels of land will serve as an access point to the Community Unity Trail

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vehicles stopped in queue at a drive-thru in Parksville on March 10, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Island drivers, keep your eyes off the cell phone in the drive-thru

Vancouver Island police ramp up patrols to hunt for distracted drivers

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
School board being sued over alleged bullying at Nanaimo high school

Civil case advanced through the court system Thursday, goes to trial in September

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Kelowna, Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Jarrett Lindal snapped this photo of a young female cougar on a trip with his friend on the northwest corner of Vancouver Island. Photo by Jarrett Lindal
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

Jarrett Lindal is the second Comox Valley photographer to have a photo in the magazine recently

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Most Read