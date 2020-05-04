The Campbell River School Board has approved the use of up to $840,000 from its unrestricted reserves. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

School Board approves use of unrestricted reserves up to $840,000

Board is in a very good financial position to handle possible surprises, secretary-treasurer says

The Campbell River School Board has approved the use of up to $840,000 from its unrestricted reserves.

A motion to support the use of up to 1/3 of the current $2.5-million surplus if it’s needed to balance the 2020/21 budget was passed at the April 21 virtual meeting. The motion came before the finance department began the budget process for the next school year.

Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick told the board that they’re in a good financial position.

“Even if there’s an unexpected surprise next year like there was last year, the board is in a very good financial position to address and deal with those surprises and to still be able to support the programs we have in place,” he said.

RELATED: Four classrooms added to Campbell River elementary, middle schools

The pandemic has left its mark on the school district.

“COVID has definitely had its impact and there is a risk that it may impact funding,” said Patrick. “Right now we have in-class suspension with students learning from home. As we head into September of next year, that may continue.”

He said the district will have to wait to hear from the ministry about how it will be funding next year.

In his report to the board, Patrick said it’s been helpful in the past to know how much of the surplus the board would like to use before the budget process begins.

“Use of an appropriation reduces the amount of reductions required,” his report said.

The board had a surplus of $2,518,538, which does not include the $1,131,304 emergency contingency.

The report urged trustees to “exercise caution” in the use of surplus this year. It asks them to weigh the desire to spend the surplus against the impact of the COVID-19 in-class instruction suspension and how that may impact fall enrollment, wage increases, the future need of surplus to fund capital projects and the change in the ministry’s funding formula for the next school year.

RELATED: SD72 budget presentation delayed one week

As he answered trustee questions, Patrick said the district isn’t alone in its ministry funding questions.

“There’s 60 other districts dealing with the same thing.”

The motion was passed unanimously. A preliminary 2020/21 budget is expected at the May 12 meeting.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NIC’s Digital Design and Development grad showcase goes online

Just Posted

School Board approves use of unrestricted reserves up to $840,000

Board is in a very good financial position to handle possible surprises, secretary-treasurer says

How I got the shot

Mirror multimedia journalist wins gold at Ma Murray Awards

NIC marine training goes digital

Live video techonolgy will be used daily to connect with instructors

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Tahsis to improve transportation service for senior residents

A shuttle service might be the solution for a predominantly senior population to access health facilities out of town

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

‘I love you – stay away’ says B.C. senior to family this Mother’s Day

Retirement community Magnolia Gardens offers tips for a safe Mother’s Day amid COVID-19

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

There’s talk the NHL could hold its draft online next month even though the 2019-20 season has yet to finish

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

Not-so-itsy-bitsy spider crawls her way onto Vancouver Island sidewalk

Rarely-seen Pacific folding door spiders are native to Island, non-venomous

Barbers, hairstylists sign petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Fire at Nanaimo convenience store starts after teen allegedly shoots flare at clerk

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

Most Read