The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)

The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)

Scholarships to allow Ukrainian students to finish high school on Vancouver Island

Brookes Westshore school hopes to have 10 students enrolled for September

Ten Ukrainian students will be given full scholarships to attend Brookes Westshore School in Colwood as boarding students for the upcoming school year.

The students will complete their high school education at Brookes and be supported to attend university, with the ultimate goal of helping them safely return to Ukraine to help the rebuilding process in their country.

Brookes Westshore, an International Baccalaureate world school, is offering the scholarships in partnership with the Ukrainian Global University, an organization set up to help displaced Ukrainian students find opportunities for education.

“For us, it was an easy decision,” Jerry Salvador, Brookes Westshore head of school, said in a statement. “We have strong organizational connections to Ukraine, and wanted to do whatever we can to mitigate the impact on the lives of young Ukrainians.”

The school has done work in Ukraine before. In 2018 Brookes partnered with local educators and entrepreneurs to build an art school campus in the heart of Kyiv. Construction was completed in late 2021 and was due to open for students in September 2022 but Russia’s invasion disrupted those plans.

“These children have been through unimaginably difficult times,” Salvador added. “But we believe that this partnership will provide a group of displaced children a lifeline to a more normal existence. We feel we are ready to take on this challenge and support these children as they adjust to their new lives.”

The goal is for the 10 students to start their education at Brookes Westshore in September.

ALSO READ: Colwood resident takes to streets for Ukraine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EducationSookeWest Shore

Previous story
125-year-old sailboat being ferried to new home berth on Vancouver Island
Next story
River hazards abound this Vancouver Island tubing season

Just Posted

Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror After four days in the hot sun with chainsaws buzzing and sawdust flying, Transformations on the Shore carvers (from left) Bill McDonald, Dan Richey and festival founder Max Chickite pose for a picture Saturday, June 25 on Richey’s 2022 creation. The Transformations on The Shore Carving Festival returned to Frank James Park in a reduced form after the pandemic-induced hiatus. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Transformations on the shore carving festival makes a welcome return

Paris Pick is a North Islander who grew up in Port Hardy but has been based in Whitehorse for almost a decade. Pick will be performing at Spirit Square, Thursday, July 14. Photo contributed
Spirit Square hosts music from distant islanders

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
The great Quadra Island linen heist

Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Photo by Mike Chouinard Legend Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Record file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show