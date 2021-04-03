Sayward Clean Up Day is scheduled for April 17 and 18. Black Press file photo

Sayward holding clean up day April 17 and 18

Household waste and recycling accepted at event

Sayward residents can get rid of some of their more cumbersome household waste this month, as the SRD is holding a Clean Up Day in the community.

According to material from the SRD, household waste that is too large for regular curbside collection and recyclables that would normally have to be taken to Campbell River can be dropped off at the Main Road Yard at 797 Island Highway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17 and 18.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore will also be on site to collect gently used household items for donation.

Accepted materials include scrap metal, furniture, appliances, tires, batteries, electronics and products like paint and thinners. Things like drywall, household hazardous waste, diesel and motor oils, fertilizer and compressed gas cylinders will not be accepted.

More information is available on the Comox Strathcona Waste Management website at https://www.cswm.ca/node/299.

