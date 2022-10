Election results from Sayward are in, with Mark Baker returning as Mayor.

Baker, who was acclaimed, will be joined by the following councillors:

Kohen Gilkin – 126

Tom Tinsley – 98

Scott Burchett – 96

Sue Poulsen – 77



