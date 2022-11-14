Sayward director Mark Baker takes SRD chair role

Sayward director Mark Baker is the new chair of the SRD board. Photo courtesy SRD

Sayward director Mark Baker will be taking on the role Strathcona Regional District chair for the year, and Campbell River director Ron Kerr will be stepping in as vice chair, after the regional district’s first board meeting since the election.

Baker, who is mayor of Sayward, will be acting as Chief Executive Officer for the Regional District including the management of meetings of the Regional District Board.

“It is an honour to be elected by my colleagues as I appreciate the confidence that they have placed in me. Through regional collaboration, I will do my best to move forward with our strategic vision for the region,” said Baker.

Kerr’s role will be to assist Baker in his role, and to exercise the powers of chair in Baker’s absence, illness or other disability of the chair.

“Thank you to the Board and I look forward to working collaboratively with the Chair and our CAO to move and advance the Board’s strategic priorities,” said Kerr.

The inaugural meeting of the board was on Nov. 9. It began with a blessing by Elder James Quatell of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. Following that, Honourable Judge Barbara Flewelling.

The SRD Board is made up of 14 directors including four electoral area directors who are elected directly by voters in the unincorporated electoral areas to serve four-year terms, nine municipal directors who are first elected to their councils by municipal voters and then appointed by council to the Regional District Board for up to four years, and one First Nation director appointed by the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations government.

The directors for the next four years will be:

Electoral Area A – Gerald Whalley

Electoral Area B – Mark Vonesch

Electoral Area C – Robyn Mawhinney

Electoral Area D – John Rice

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ – Kevin Jules

Campbell River – Doug Chapman

Campbell River – Kermit Dahl

Campbell River – Ron Kerr

Campbell River – Ben Lanyon

Campbell River – Susan Sinnott

Gold River – Michael Lott

Sayward – Mark Baker

Tahsis – Martin Davis

Zeballos – Julie Colborne

